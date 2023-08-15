Glitch Title 1

Bring high-impact energy to your videos with a glitch motion title overlay. This transparent, single-scene design features bold typography, HUD-inspired accents, concentric rings, dot grids, and crosshair details. Fast, rhythmic animation and digital distortion deliver a modern, high-tech aesthetic that works for intros, chapters, and on-screen callouts. Easily customize both text lines, fonts, and color accents to match your brand. Optimized for 16:9 projects, it drops cleanly over footage for a professional finish in seconds.