Glitch Title 7

Make your message pop with a slick, high-energy glitch motion title. This transparent overlay features bold typography, digital distortion, and geometric accents—ideal for intros, promos, and channel bumpers. Easily customize the two text lines, pick your fonts, and fine-tune the color scheme to match your brand. The dark, minimalist design leaves plenty of negative space, while animated grids, bars, and light slashes add a modern tech vibe. Drop it over your footage for instant impact across YouTube, social, and corporate edits.