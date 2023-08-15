Glitch Title 3

Give your titles a high-impact, modern edge with this energetic glitch motion title. Designed as a transparent overlay, it layers clean geometric shapes, a striking grid panel, and fast kinetic typography over your footage. The minimal, duotone palette keeps the look crisp and on-brand while bold glitch artifacts add urgency and style. Ideal for intros, segment titles, promos, and YouTube overlays, it’s quick to customize and easy to drop into any edit. Swap fonts and colors to match your identity, and get a sleek, professional title in seconds.