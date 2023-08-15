Glitch Title 2
00:04 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
53exports
Elevate your videos with a crisp, glitch-driven motion title. This transparent overlay combines bold typography, digital accents and clean geometric shapes for instant impact. Fast, energetic animations and subtle grids create a modern, minimal aesthetic that fits intros, promos, presentations and social content. Fully customizable fonts and colors let you match any brand. Drop it over footage for a seamless, professional look in seconds.