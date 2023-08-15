Glitch Title 5

Boost your videos with a fast, glitch-styled lower third overlay. This transparent title graphic combines bold typography, geometric accents, and snappy slice reveals for a modern, high-contrast look. Perfect for YouTube, streams, tech content, esports, and corporate edits alike. Easily customize two text lines, colors, and fonts to match your brand. The dynamic motion and clean, minimal layout make callouts stand out without obscuring your footage. Drop it over any edit to add instant production value and professional polish.