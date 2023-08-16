Glitch Title 9

Give your videos a sharp, modern edge with an energetic glitch motion title overlay. This transparent title is built from clean geometric shapes, dot and line grids, and kinetic typography for maximum impact. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then drop it over any footage for quick intros, chapter openers, or content branding. The fast-paced animation, scanline reveal, and crisp minimal style make your message stand out across presentations, promos, and social content.