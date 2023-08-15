Glitch Title 6

Give your titles an electrifying edge with a fast, glitch‑driven motion design. This transparent overlay features bold kinetic typography, geometric grids and dot patterns, scanning bars, and crisp accents for instant impact. Perfect for intros, captions, callouts and modern branding across YouTube, social, promos and presentations. Easily customize two text fields, swap fonts, and tune the color accents to match your brand. The quick pacing and clean layout make messages stand out over any footage, while the minimalist, geometric style keeps everything sharp and contemporary.