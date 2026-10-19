Fire intro
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Cozy Christmas Gift Intro - Original - Poster image

Snowbox Wishes

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Papercraft
Greeting Card
Christmas
Festive
Logo animation
6exports
rating
Wrap your seasonal message in handcrafted charm. This papercraft holiday template reveals a miniature stage inside a snow-kissed gift box, complete with warm string lights, flowing curtains and a glowing Christmas tree. Gently falling snow, cozy pacing and playful hanging letters set the perfect mood for Christmas and New Year greetings. Customize titles, colors and your logo to create a festive Greeting Card, branded logo animation, or a polished intro/outro for social and YouTube. Bring winter warmth to your audience with a tactile, charming look that’s easy to tailor to your brand.
alex.tantsura profile image
alex.tantsura
Edit
Similar templates
Best of alex.tantsura
Christmas Greeting
By Smaille
Edit
4K
00:12
Christmas Greeting Original preset video
Winter Holidays Season
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
00:10
Winter Holidays Season Original preset video
Christmas Title 8
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:06
Christmas Title 8 Original preset video
Partnership Christmas Greetings
By milinkovic
Edit
00:15
Partnership Christmas Greetings Original preset video
Christmas Play
By rajpakhare
Edit
00:15
Christmas Play Original preset video
Merry Christmas Intro
By Smaille
Edit
00:15
Merry Christmas Intro Original preset video
Partnership Christmas Swing Balls
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:11
Partnership Christmas Swing Balls Original preset video
Christmas Delight
By CuteRabbit
Edit
00:08
Christmas Delight Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us