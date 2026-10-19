Snowbox Wishes

Wrap your seasonal message in handcrafted charm. This papercraft holiday template reveals a miniature stage inside a snow-kissed gift box, complete with warm string lights, flowing curtains and a glowing Christmas tree. Gently falling snow, cozy pacing and playful hanging letters set the perfect mood for Christmas and New Year greetings. Customize titles, colors and your logo to create a festive Greeting Card, branded logo animation, or a polished intro/outro for social and YouTube. Bring winter warmth to your audience with a tactile, charming look that’s easy to tailor to your brand.