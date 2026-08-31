Spookframe Reveal

Bring your brand to spooky season with a playful cartoon logo reveal. This Halloween intro features friendly ghosts, a mummy, pumpkins, spiderwebs, and a glowing moon inside a cozy, candlelit room. Smooth camera drift and slide-ins lead to a bold, centered logo for clear brand impact. The warm earth‑tone palette and cute illustrations create a family‑friendly vibe perfect for intros or outros. Easily customize colors and drop in your logo to match your identity, then render a polished Halloween sting in minutes.