Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Ice Wonderland - Original - Poster image

Winter Town Cheer

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Cartoon
Festive
Christmas
Hand-drawn
8exports
rating
Bring festive cheer to your brand with a charming animated holiday greeting. This hand-drawn, cartoon-style winter village features a decorated tree, falling snow, and a warm, cozy vibe. Smooth camera moves reveal skaters in a lively town square before settling on a framed message and logo. Customize multiple text lines, swap fonts and audio, and fine‑tune colors for the tree, sky, snow, and buildings to match your brand. Ideal for Christmas and New Year campaigns, social posts, email greetings, and intros or outros, it delivers a polished, vibrant seasonal message in seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us