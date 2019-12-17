Christmas & New Year Greetings

Spread seasonal cheer with a playful Christmas greeting card and logo animation. A snowy, bokeh background sets the scene as a charming 2D tree assembles, a wrapped gift appears with festive accents, and your brand closes the show with a clean logo and tagline. The design is minimal, elegant and winter-themed, ideal for Christmas and New Year greetings, intros or outros. Easily customize messages, colors and branding to match your style. Perfect for personal wishes, corporate holiday videos, social posts and email campaigns.