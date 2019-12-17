Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas & New Year Greetings - Original - Poster image

Christmas & New Year Greetings

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Logo animation
Cartoon
Christmas
Festive
1.4Kexports
rating
Spread seasonal cheer with a playful Christmas greeting card and logo animation. A snowy, bokeh background sets the scene as a charming 2D tree assembles, a wrapped gift appears with festive accents, and your brand closes the show with a clean logo and tagline. The design is minimal, elegant and winter-themed, ideal for Christmas and New Year greetings, intros or outros. Easily customize messages, colors and branding to match your style. Perfect for personal wishes, corporate holiday videos, social posts and email campaigns.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us