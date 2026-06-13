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GlassGuard - Vertical - Original - Poster image

GlassGuard - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 audio
Mockup
3D motion graphics
Story video
Device mockup
Promo
12exports
rating
Promote your app with a sleek, vertical device mockup built for story placements. A glossy 3D smartphone takes center stage, framed by a luminous shield and floating bubbles for a refined, tech-forward look. Smooth, relaxed motion and a dark gradient backdrop create premium contrast, keeping attention on your media. Easily drop in your screen, adjust colors and accents, and present a polished app promo that fits modern social feeds. Ideal for product launches, feature highlights, and quick brand spots where clarity and elegance matter.
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AlexG1985
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us