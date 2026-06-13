GlassGuard - Vertical

Promote your app with a sleek, vertical device mockup built for story placements. A glossy 3D smartphone takes center stage, framed by a luminous shield and floating bubbles for a refined, tech-forward look. Smooth, relaxed motion and a dark gradient backdrop create premium contrast, keeping attention on your media. Easily drop in your screen, adjust colors and accents, and present a polished app promo that fits modern social feeds. Ideal for product launches, feature highlights, and quick brand spots where clarity and elegance matter.