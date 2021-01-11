Bring your brand to life with a clean, flat-design logo animation. This minimal, geometric intro/outro uses lively swirls, rings, and confetti-like accents to build attention around your mark, then lands on a centered logo and tagline. Customize the palette to match your branding, set your type, and drop in your logo for a polished finish in seconds. Smooth motion, playful details, and a tidy layout make it perfect for channels, promos, and professional idents alike.