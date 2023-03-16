Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Paper and Marker Reveal - Original - Poster image

Paper and Marker Reveal

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Hand-drawn
Intro
Outro
Paper
941exports
rating
Unfold your brand with a playful, hand-drawn logo reveal. This paper-based ident uses scribbled marker lines, concentric rings, and organic write-on animation to unveil your logo and tagline. The minimalist monochrome palette keeps focus on your branding, while gentle camera drift adds depth. Ideal for intros and outros across YouTube, social posts, and promos, it’s quick to customize with your logo, colors, and text. Give your channel or business a memorable, creative edge with this sketch-inspired logo animation.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us