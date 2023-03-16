Paper and Marker Reveal

Unfold your brand with a playful, hand-drawn logo reveal. This paper-based ident uses scribbled marker lines, concentric rings, and organic write-on animation to unveil your logo and tagline. The minimalist monochrome palette keeps focus on your branding, while gentle camera drift adds depth. Ideal for intros and outros across YouTube, social posts, and promos, it’s quick to customize with your logo, colors, and text. Give your channel or business a memorable, creative edge with this sketch-inspired logo animation.