Crumple Sketch

Bring your brand to life with a playful, hand-drawn logo reveal. This cartoon-style animation uses pencil-like outlines, hatching, and a textured paper backdrop to sketch your logo into view, then settles on a bold, centered composition with an optional tagline or URL. Customize the cartoon effect intensity, colors, font, and vignette to match your brand. Ideal for intros and outros, this distinctive line-art look adds personality and warmth to channels, campaigns, and social posts. No advanced skills required—just drop in your logo, adjust the controls, and export a polished, memorable brand sting.