Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Crumple Sketch - Origina - Poster image

Crumple Sketch

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Hand-drawn
Outro
Cartoon
22exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a playful, hand-drawn logo reveal. This cartoon-style animation uses pencil-like outlines, hatching, and a textured paper backdrop to sketch your logo into view, then settles on a bold, centered composition with an optional tagline or URL. Customize the cartoon effect intensity, colors, font, and vignette to match your brand. Ideal for intros and outros, this distinctive line-art look adds personality and warmth to channels, campaigns, and social posts. No advanced skills required—just drop in your logo, adjust the controls, and export a polished, memorable brand sting.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us