Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dota 2 VS Screen - Original - Poster image

Versus Forge

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 images · 6 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Comparison & Versus
Gaming
3D motion graphics
Promo
7exports
rating
Create a high-impact esports match card in seconds. This cinematic 3D versus screen presents two teams side by side beneath dramatic spotlights, with a bold central VS reveal and a gritty, atmospheric backdrop. Customize logos, titles, taglines and accent colors to match your brand or event. The symmetrical layout and focused lighting deliver an epic, broadcast-ready opener ideal for tournaments, streams, and highlight reels. Perfect for intros, promos, and social teasers, this template combines depth, texture, and suspense to elevate your gaming content.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us