Versus Forge

Create a high-impact esports match card in seconds. This cinematic 3D versus screen presents two teams side by side beneath dramatic spotlights, with a bold central VS reveal and a gritty, atmospheric backdrop. Customize logos, titles, taglines and accent colors to match your brand or event. The symmetrical layout and focused lighting deliver an epic, broadcast-ready opener ideal for tournaments, streams, and highlight reels. Perfect for intros, promos, and social teasers, this template combines depth, texture, and suspense to elevate your gaming content.