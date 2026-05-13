Versus Forge
00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 images · 6 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
7exports
Create a high-impact esports match card in seconds. This cinematic 3D versus screen presents two teams side by side beneath dramatic spotlights, with a bold central VS reveal and a gritty, atmospheric backdrop. Customize logos, titles, taglines and accent colors to match your brand or event. The symmetrical layout and focused lighting deliver an epic, broadcast-ready opener ideal for tournaments, streams, and highlight reels. Perfect for intros, promos, and social teasers, this template combines depth, texture, and suspense to elevate your gaming content.
Similar templates
Best of Artstyle