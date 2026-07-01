Youtube intro for cooking channel
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GTA Banner Rush - Vertical - Original - Poster image

GTA Banner Rush - Vertical

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
3D motion graphics
Logo animation
Story video
Gaming
Intro
8exports
rating
Bring your logo to life with a high‑energy, vertical 3D sequence built for gaming and creator content. A massive city billboard showcases your brand as cars, jets and a hovering UFO blast through the scene. Finish with a bold call‑to‑action over celebratory particle bursts. Customize logo, titles and colors to match your channel style. Ideal for story videos, intros and outros where you want instant hype and recognition. Fast motion, glowing streaks and cinematic fly‑bys make this a powerful logo animation for streamers, esports highlights and short‑form social content.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us