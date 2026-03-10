Ripped & Inked 10

Make your message pop with a bold, brush‑stroke motion title. This minimal, transparent overlay places a single headline front and center while a painted sweep stylishly reveals your text. Perfect for chapter openers, reels, promos, or social videos. Customize the headline, choose your font, and adjust text and brush colors to match your brand. The clean, centered layout and paint reveal create instant impact over any footage or background. Quick to edit, easy to brand, and made to grab attention—drop it into your timeline and go.