Ripped & Inked 9

Make your message pop with a bold, brush-painted title overlay. This motion title features a hand-painted textbox, vibrant color, and a clean centered layout on a transparent background—perfect for callouts, captions, and quick CTAs. Customize colors, text, and fonts in seconds. The striking paint reveal grabs attention while the minimal design keeps your headline clear and legible over any footage. Use it as a sticker-style badge to highlight key info, promote offers, or punctuate videos with personality.