Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Ripped & Inked 12 - Original - Poster image

Ripped & Inked 12

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Brush strokes
Scrapbook
Paint reveal
Paper
7exports
rating
Make your message pop with a bold, hand-crafted motion title. This transparent overlay features a painted brush stroke over torn newsprint for a textured scrapbook feel. The centered banner and clean typography ensure instant readability in any edit. Customize the text, font, and colors to match your brand, then drop it over footage as a quick intro, chapter card, or callout. A smooth paint reveal draws the eye, while the gritty paper edges add character. Ideal for creators who want a striking title that’s fast to set up and fits any timeline.
Atamotion profile image
Atamotion
Edit
Pack (12)
Similar templates
Best of Atamotion
Ripped & Inked 12
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Ripped & Inked 12 Original theme video
Ripped & Inked 11
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Ripped & Inked 11 Original theme video
Ripped & Inked 10
By Atamotion
Edit
00:04
Ripped & Inked 10 Original theme video
Ripped & Inked 9
By Atamotion
Edit
00:04
Ripped & Inked 9 Original theme video
Ripped & Inked 8
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Ripped & Inked 8 Original theme video
Ripped & Inked 7
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Ripped & Inked 7 Original theme video
Ripped & Inked 6
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Ripped & Inked 6 Original theme video
Ripped & Inked 5
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Ripped & Inked 5 Original theme video
Ripped & Inked 4
By Atamotion
Edit
00:04
Ripped & Inked 4 Original theme video
Ripped & Inked 3
By Atamotion
Edit
00:04
Ripped & Inked 3 Original theme video
Ripped & Inked 2
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Ripped & Inked 2 Original theme video
Ripped & Inked 1
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Ripped & Inked 1 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us