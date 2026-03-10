Ripped & Inked 12

Make your message pop with a bold, hand-crafted motion title. This transparent overlay features a painted brush stroke over torn newsprint for a textured scrapbook feel. The centered banner and clean typography ensure instant readability in any edit. Customize the text, font, and colors to match your brand, then drop it over footage as a quick intro, chapter card, or callout. A smooth paint reveal draws the eye, while the gritty paper edges add character. Ideal for creators who want a striking title that’s fast to set up and fits any timeline.