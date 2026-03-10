Ripped & Inked 6

Craft a striking, grunge-style motion title with a torn paper banner and bold brush-stroke reveal. This transparent overlay keeps your footage visible while a textured strip builds and highlights your headline. Customize fonts and colors to match any brand or project. Perfect for intros, promos, chapter cards, and social posts when you need a clean, impactful message. The centered layout and high-contrast monochrome look ensure instant readability. Drop it over any video or background, tweak a few controls, and you’ve got a gritty, attention-grabbing title in seconds.