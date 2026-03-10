Ripped & Inked 7

Craft an eye-catching title overlay with a handmade collage feel. This motion title stacks newsprint textures and bold brush strokes to frame your headline on a transparent background, perfect for openers, chapter cards, and social snippets. Tweak paper tones, brush color, and typography to match any brand or mood. The clean centered layout, diagonal paper accents, and painterly reveal make your message pop in seconds—no fuss, just stylish results that work over footage or solid backgrounds. Ideal for creators, editors, and brands seeking a modern cut‑and‑paste look with real texture and clarity.