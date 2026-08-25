Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Liquid Loop Gradient Poster - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Liquid Bento

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Story video
Blob shape
Rounded rectangle
7exports
rating
Design clean, eye-catching vertical titles with gently morphing liquid blobs and a centered rounded frame. This minimal motion title is perfect for Stories and Reels, keeping text readable while gradients add modern flair. Customize headline and subtext, switch fonts to match your brand, and fine-tune colors across the scene. The smooth, loop-ready motion suits quick promos, announcements, quotes, or CTAs. If you need a stylish, on-brand story card that’s fast to edit and easy to read, this template delivers vibrant gradients, calm motion, and a polished, contemporary look.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us