Liquid Bento

Design clean, eye-catching vertical titles with gently morphing liquid blobs and a centered rounded frame. This minimal motion title is perfect for Stories and Reels, keeping text readable while gradients add modern flair. Customize headline and subtext, switch fonts to match your brand, and fine-tune colors across the scene. The smooth, loop-ready motion suits quick promos, announcements, quotes, or CTAs. If you need a stylish, on-brand story card that’s fast to edit and easy to read, this template delivers vibrant gradients, calm motion, and a polished, contemporary look.