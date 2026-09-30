Totem Unseal

Unseal your brand with a cinematic, puzzle‑driven logo reveal. A carved stone-and-metal medallion rotates and interlocks to expose your mark, framed by atmospheric rain and subtle foliage. The centered, circular composition spotlights your logo with engraved reliefs, rusted textures, and moody depth of field. Ideal for intros, outros, and idents that need a mysterious, medieval vibe. Swap in your logo and fine‑tune the accent coloration to match your branding. Deliver a premium, tactile identity moment that feels crafted, ancient, and unforgettable.