Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Totem Unseal - Original - Poster image

Totem Unseal

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
Outro
Medieval
13exports
rating
Unseal your brand with a cinematic, puzzle‑driven logo reveal. A carved stone-and-metal medallion rotates and interlocks to expose your mark, framed by atmospheric rain and subtle foliage. The centered, circular composition spotlights your logo with engraved reliefs, rusted textures, and moody depth of field. Ideal for intros, outros, and idents that need a mysterious, medieval vibe. Swap in your logo and fine‑tune the accent coloration to match your branding. Deliver a premium, tactile identity moment that feels crafted, ancient, and unforgettable.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us