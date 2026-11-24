Aurelia Type 1
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
6exports
Make a powerful first impression with a bold neon motion title. This centered opener features glowing outline typography, smooth staggered reveals, and a clean, minimal layout that keeps your message front and center. Easily customize fonts, colors, background video, and supporting text fields to match any brand or project. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, trailers, and social videos where legibility and style matter. Deliver a polished, modern look in seconds.
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