Chromatic Pulse Title 7

Inject instant impact with a bold kinetic title built for modern videos. This transparent overlay combines stacked typography, glitch accents, and chromatic edges for a crisp, contemporary look. Effortlessly customize fonts and colors, toggle the chromatic effect, and drop it over any footage. Perfect for intros, punchy section titles, and quick overlays where clarity and energy matter. The centered composition and clean design make it versatile across brands, promos, and content creators seeking a sleek, minimal yet dynamic title treatment.