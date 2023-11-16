Chromatic Pulse Title 1
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
2.4Kexports
Bring your headlines to life with a sleek motion title overlay built for kinetic typography. This modern design features bold type, vibrant color cycling, subtle glitch accents, and a clean centered layout. The transparent background makes it perfect for intros or section headers over any footage. Quickly tailor fonts and colors and toggle chromatic effects to match your brand. Ideal for creators, editors, and marketers seeking a crisp, contemporary title that pops in seconds.
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