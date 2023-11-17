Chromatic Pulse Title 6

Add instant impact to your videos with a bold, kinetic motion title. This transparent overlay blends glitch styling with RGB split and chromatic accents for a modern, high-energy look. Customize the headline, choose your font, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. The clean, minimal layout keeps focus on your message while neon-like details pop on dark footage. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, and social content where an energetic title sets the tone.