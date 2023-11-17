Chromatic Pulse Title 12

Bring impact to your videos with a modern kinetic typography title. This transparent overlay showcases bold, stacked lettering with neon‑style RGB split and chromatic edges for a high‑contrast, contemporary look. The clean, centered layout keeps focus on your message, while staggered motion and smooth slide‑ins add energy. Quickly customize the font, text, and color to match your brand, and toggle the chromatic effect for extra punch. Perfect for intros, overlays, and stylish cutaways where a strong motion title elevates your story.