Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Chromatic Pulse Title 11 - Original - Poster image

Chromatic Pulse Title 11

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Monochrome
Centered layout
96exports
rating
Make your headlines pop with a crisp, minimal motion title. This template centers bold typography and uses smooth opacity pulses for a modern, cinematic feel. With a transparent alpha, it overlays cleanly on footage or solid backgrounds. Customize the text, font and colors in seconds to match your brand. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, YouTube bumpers, promos, and social content needing a sharp, professional title. Keep it clean or add creative flair—its streamlined design ensures your message stays front and center.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us