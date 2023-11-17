Chromatic Pulse Title 2

Give your videos a crisp, modern edge with a kinetic motion title designed for transparent overlays. A scanning bar and sliding panel reveal bold typography, enhanced by tasteful chromatic accents. It’s minimal, legible, and fast—perfect for intros, chapter cards, YouTube overlays, promos, and social posts. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand or project. The result is a clean, contemporary title that grabs attention without clutter. Drop it over footage, graphics, or solid backgrounds and get professional results in seconds.