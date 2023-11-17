Chromatic Pulse Title 5

Give your videos a sharp, modern edge with an energetic motion title overlay. This template combines bold typography, sliding panels, and a stylish chromatic/RGB split accent for extra punch. It features a transparent background, so your text sits cleanly over any footage. Customize fonts, colors, and an optional logo to match your brand. With kinetic typography and quick transitions, it’s perfect for intros, outros, and standout title cards. Make crisp, minimalist titles that feel current and impactful in seconds.