Chromatic Pulse Title 3

Make your titles pop with a modern kinetic typography overlay. This transparent motion title stacks bold type in a diagonal layout and adds a striking RGB split for a crisp, glitchy edge. Customize the headline, font, colors, and toggle the chromatic effect to match your brand. Ideal for intros, outros, chapter cards, and on-video overlays across social content and YouTube. Clean, minimal, and energetic, it delivers high-impact legibility in seconds without clutter.