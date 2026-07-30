Make your message impossible to miss with this bold neon motion title. A glowing rounded rectangle frames your headline and optional subtitle in a clean, centered layout. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for intros, chapter openers, promos, and social posts. Customize fonts, colors, and shadows to match your brand in moments. Smooth slide and outline reveals keep the animation crisp and modern, while vibrant gradients add impact. Designed for clarity and flexibility, this minimal yet striking title works across content types and platforms.