Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Unique Titles 3 - Original - Poster image

Duoline 3

00:11 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Rounded rectangle
Neon outline
Outline reveal
9exports
rating
Make your message impossible to miss with this bold neon motion title. A glowing rounded rectangle frames your headline and optional subtitle in a clean, centered layout. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for intros, chapter openers, promos, and social posts. Customize fonts, colors, and shadows to match your brand in moments. Smooth slide and outline reveals keep the animation crisp and modern, while vibrant gradients add impact. Designed for clarity and flexibility, this minimal yet striking title works across content types and platforms.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us