Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Unique Titles 1 - Original - Poster image

Duoline 1

00:09 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Geometric
Intro
Bold
12exports
rating
Craft eye-catching motion titles that pop. This clean, geometric design pairs a bold headline with a sleek diamond frame and a vibrant gradient backdrop. Optimized as a transparent overlay, it drops seamlessly over footage for quick chapter openers or intros. Customize fonts, colors, and shadow to match your brand in seconds. Snappy, staggered letter movement and smooth slide-ins keep the energy high while the minimal layout ensures legibility. Perfect for YouTube segments, social clips, promos, and more—deliver polished, professional titles fast without sacrificing style.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us