Create a crisp, modern headline with this minimal motion title. A centered capsule banner, bold typography, and vibrant gradient styling deliver instant impact, while smooth, staggered animations keep things elegant and clean. The transparent background makes it easy to place over any footage or color. Customize the headline and subtitle, pick your fonts, and fine‑tune colors and shadow to match your brand. Ideal for intros, captions, and section openers when you need clarity and style in seconds.