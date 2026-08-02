Showcase your message with a clean, modern motion title. This single-scene overlay features a gradient-stroked frame and bold, centered typography on a transparent background, making it perfect for intros, chapter openers, and on-screen titles. Adjust colors, choose your font, toggle soft shadow, and add your audio for a polished, branded look. Designed for clarity and impact, it fits a wide range of content from YouTube to social promos. Fast to customize and easy to integrate over any footage, this minimal title ensures instant readability and professional results.