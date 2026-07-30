Create a clean, elegant title that overlays any footage with confidence. This minimal motion title features bold typography, a sleek line-wipe reveal, and sliding frame accents on a fully transparent background. Easily customize two text lines, choose your fonts, and fine‑tune colors and shadows to match your brand. Ideal for chapter openers, social posts, promos, and presentations, it delivers high‑contrast clarity and refined motion without distraction. Make your message stand out with a polished, professional title that works across any video style or platform.