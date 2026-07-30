Make your message stand out with a bold, minimal motion title. This clean design features oversized typography and a sleek sliding banner for a crisp, modern look. With a transparent background, it overlays perfectly on any footage for intros, chapter openers, and quick callouts. Customize headline and subtitle, adjust fonts and colors to match your brand, and toggle subtle shadows for extra depth. Smooth line-wipe reveals and centered composition keep attention exactly where you want it—on your words. Fast, versatile, and easy to tailor to your content.