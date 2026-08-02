Give your videos a crisp, modern introduction with this minimal motion title. Two sleek horizontal accents frame a bold headline and an optional subtitle, all on a transparent background for effortless overlaying. Adjustable gradient colors and a toggleable shadow let you dial in your brand style fast, while smooth slide-in and staggered text animations keep attention focused on your message. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, promos, and social content, this template delivers professional clarity without clutter. Customize fonts and colors, drop it over any footage, and get a polished, on-brand result in minutes.