Make your message stand out with a crisp, minimal motion title. This template features a centered rounded-square badge, bold typography, and a letter-by-letter subtitle reveal over full transparency—perfect for intros, chapters, or overlays on any footage. The gradient accent adds polish while the optional shadow provides depth. Easily adjust text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and drop it over existing edits without re-framing. Clean geometry, smooth motion, and a flexible transparent background make this a reliable go-to for modern, professional titles.