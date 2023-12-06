Stylish Display Lower Third

Showcase your social handle with a refined lower third that blends seamlessly over any footage. This minimal, glowing overlay features a rounded username bar, bold headline, optional subtitle and an icon slot, all fully customizable. The transparent background makes it perfect for editors who want a sleek, modern look without clutter. Smooth slide and fade animations keep the focus on your message, while the button-like design supports clear follow or subscribe CTAs. Ideal for creators, streamers and brands looking to elevate on-screen identity with a crisp, professional social tag.