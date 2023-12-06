Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stylish Display Lower Third - Original - Poster image

Stylish Display Lower Third

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Username bar
Outro
Subscribe animation
930exports
rating
Showcase your social handle with a refined lower third that blends seamlessly over any footage. This minimal, glowing overlay features a rounded username bar, bold headline, optional subtitle and an icon slot, all fully customizable. The transparent background makes it perfect for editors who want a sleek, modern look without clutter. Smooth slide and fade animations keep the focus on your message, while the button-like design supports clear follow or subscribe CTAs. Ideal for creators, streamers and brands looking to elevate on-screen identity with a crisp, professional social tag.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us