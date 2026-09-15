Glass Rapture

Craft a cinematic opener with fractured, glitch-accented typography. This dark title sequence stacks multiple centered headlines, then caps the story with a clean logo reveal. Shattered glass, warm ember particles, and subtle letterbox bars elevate the suspenseful mood. Customize text, logo and colors to match your brand and set a powerful tone for films, trailers, promos, and content intros. Smooth slice and line-wipe reveals, staggered builds, and tasteful RGB splits deliver impact without noise.