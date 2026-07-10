Prism Aureate

Showcase your brand with a cinematic, gold-finished 3D logo reveal. This polished animation features premium lighting, lens flares, and reflective sweeps for a sophisticated, high-end look. Designed as a versatile logo animation, it works perfectly as an intro or outro across promos, channels, reels, and presentations. Customize your logo, font, and colors to match your identity and let the elegant pacing build anticipation before landing on a refined final mark. If you need a sleek, minimalist, and luxurious brand impression, this template delivers a memorable reveal with effortless, professional style.