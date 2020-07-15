Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Gold & Silver Cinematic Logo - Original - Poster image

Gold & Silver Cinematic Logo

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Elegant
Outro
Cinematic
7.6Kexports
rating
Make your brand glow with a cinematic metallic logo reveal. This elegant 3D design showcases your mark as a polished gold or silver finish on a dark, faceted background. Smooth animations and refined light sweeps deliver a premium feel that works perfectly for intros and outros. Easily add your logo and optional tagline, adjust colors, and choose a metal finish to match your identity. Ideal for presentations, promos, events, YouTube and social channels when you want a powerful, luxurious first impression.
ToresMotion profile image
ToresMotion
Edit
Similar templates
Best of ToresMotion
3D Metallic
By mocarg
Edit
2K
00:09
3D Metallic Original theme video
Luxury Gold Glitter
By kalinichev
Edit
00:13
Luxury Gold Glitter Example 1 theme video
Luxury Logo Reveal - Horizontal
By MotionParsec
Edit
2K
00:12
Luxury Logo Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Metallic Elegance
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:07
Metallic Elegance Original theme video
3D Dark Gold Logo
By minimax
Edit
4K
00:08
3D Dark Gold Logo Default theme video
Dark Metal
By rajpakhare
Edit
00:07
Dark Metal Original theme video
Dark Glossy Logo
By Shoeeb
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:07
Dark Glossy Logo Original theme video
Luxury Brand Reveal
By milinkovic
Edit
00:10
Luxury Brand Reveal Original Theme theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us