Gold & Silver Cinematic Logo
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
7.6Kexports
Make your brand glow with a cinematic metallic logo reveal. This elegant 3D design showcases your mark as a polished gold or silver finish on a dark, faceted background. Smooth animations and refined light sweeps deliver a premium feel that works perfectly for intros and outros. Easily add your logo and optional tagline, adjust colors, and choose a metal finish to match your identity. Ideal for presentations, promos, events, YouTube and social channels when you want a powerful, luxurious first impression.
Similar templates
Best of ToresMotion