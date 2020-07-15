Gold & Silver Cinematic Logo

Make your brand glow with a cinematic metallic logo reveal. This elegant 3D design showcases your mark as a polished gold or silver finish on a dark, faceted background. Smooth animations and refined light sweeps deliver a premium feel that works perfectly for intros and outros. Easily add your logo and optional tagline, adjust colors, and choose a metal finish to match your identity. Ideal for presentations, promos, events, YouTube and social channels when you want a powerful, luxurious first impression.