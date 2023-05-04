Modern Stories 1

Create polished vertical stories in seconds with a modern, minimalist design. This template features elegant typography, smooth typewriter text builds, and geometric circle accents over a refined gradient backdrop. Perfect for quick promos, brand messages, and social media story placements, it delivers a clean, professional look without the complexity. Easily adjust colors, fonts, and copy to match your identity and keep your audience focused on your message. Ideal for agencies, startups, and creators who want stylish motion titles that feel calm, confident, and contemporary.