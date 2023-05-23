Modern Stories 7
00:05 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
161exports
Elevate your social content with a sleek, minimal story template built for modern promos. This vertical video showcases bold typography, clean layouts, and animated highlight bars that draw attention to your message. Add a logo, portrait, and key details to launch professional event announcements or brand updates in seconds. Smooth slide-in motion keeps it dynamic while preserving a refined, corporate-ready tone. Ideal for stories and ads where clarity and impact matter most. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand and publish polished, on-trend story videos fast.
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