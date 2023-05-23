Modern Stories 7

Elevate your social content with a sleek, minimal story template built for modern promos. This vertical video showcases bold typography, clean layouts, and animated highlight bars that draw attention to your message. Add a logo, portrait, and key details to launch professional event announcements or brand updates in seconds. Smooth slide-in motion keeps it dynamic while preserving a refined, corporate-ready tone. Ideal for stories and ads where clarity and impact matter most. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand and publish polished, on-trend story videos fast.