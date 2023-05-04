Modern Stories 3

Make scroll-stopping vertical stories in minutes. This modern, minimal template combines geometric accents, clean motion titles, and a clear CTA button for effective promotions. Optimized for 9:16 story placements, it frames your visuals with stylish dot grids, rounded panels, and smooth slide-ins that feel polished and professional. Ideal for brand announcements, product teasers, and campaign highlights—simply drop in your media, tweak colors and fonts, and go live with an elegant story ad that elevates your social presence.