Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Stories 5 - Original - Poster image

Modern Stories 5

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 6 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Bold
Promo
Rectangle shape
348exports
rating
Make your brand pop with a clean, vertical story designed for quick promos. A bold headline sits on a sleek gradient panel, balanced by full-bleed media for instant impact. Smooth slide-in reveals and staggered typography keep viewers engaged while the minimal layout stays on message. Easily swap fonts, refine colors, and update text to fit any campaign. Ideal for social ads, stories, and reels where clarity and speed matter. Elevate your look with a modern, elegant style that delivers attention at a glance and converts with confidence.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us