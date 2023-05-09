Modern Stories 6
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 5 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
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Make high-impact vertical stories in seconds. This clean, modern template pairs bold typography with subtle motion for attention-grabbing promos and event announcements. Add your media, logo, and copy, then tailor fonts and colors to your brand. Designed for Stories, Reels, and Shorts, it keeps messaging clear and readable while maintaining a premium, minimalist aesthetic. Perfect for product highlights, announcements, or quick social ads.
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